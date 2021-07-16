NBA Draft Board: Ignite’s Jonathan Kuminga

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 20 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own one lottery pick at No. 6 overall. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Jonathan Kuminga who most recently played in the G League.

Profile:

While he's projected to go fifth or sixth in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga has the ceiling to be the best player in the class. At 18 years old, the 6-foot-8 wing has the potential to turn into the superstar wing that every championship team needs if he can develop a jump shot.

READ MORE:

Strengths:

Kuminga has the size and explosiveness that a modern NBA wing needs to become a star. With an extremely versatile skillset, he’s able to finish around the rim with touch or a powerful dunk.

He’s also extremely strong and has a near 7-foot wingspan, which should translate to becoming a solid defender immediately in the NBA. For a forward, Kuminga is also able to handle the ball effectively with a variety of guard skills.

Weaknesses:

Shot section has always been a knock on Kuminga’s game, especially with his poor 3-point shot. Shooting just 24.6 percent from deep with the Ignite last season, he often settled for contested looks.

What’s also concerning is the free throw shooting, finishing the season at 62.5% from the line. Not only has Kuminga shown poor shot selection, but also poor splits as well.