NBA Draft Preview: Where the Thunder Stand Entering Thursday's Draft

The eyes of the NBA are on the Oklahoma City Thunder as the calendar flips to draft week.

League insiders, including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, said teams are expecting the Thunder and Sam Presti to approach teams currently slated in the top five to attempt to trade up.

And for good reason.

Ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft, the Thunder own 10 percent of the picks in the entire draft.

Owning six picks, three in the first round and three in the second round, OKC will have the most flexibility to move up or down come Thursday night.

If no moves are made, the Thunder will draft at No. 6, 16 and 18 in the first round, and No. 34, 36 and 55 in the second round.

Oklahoma City has long been speculated as one of the most aggressive teams in this year’s NBA draft, and they’ll have the picks to move around up and down the draft board should Presti fall in love with any given prospect.

Reportedly, they've already been turned away by Detroit for the No. 1-overall pick, and the Memphis Grizzlies have been heavily linked with Josh Giddey at the 10th pick.

Other than that, it's anyone's best guess how the chips will fall at 7 p.m. on Thursday.