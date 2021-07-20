NBA Draft: Top Prospect Profiles and Breakdowns

With the 2021 NBA Draft just over a week away, we've compiled the profiles of the top prospects.

The 2021 NBA Draft getting closer, with one of the most talented classes of prospects we've seen in years ready to join their new teams.

Over the past three weeks, we've broken down 20 of the top prospects ahead of the upcoming draft. We've provided their profile and a link to each prospect's full breakdown below.

Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State)

Cunningham will more than likely get taken No. 1 overall in the upcoming draft. A 6-foot-8 point guard with the tools to be elite on both ends of the floor is something every team would love to have on their roster.

Jalen Green (G League Ignite)

Green is the most talented offensive player in this entire class. He feels like a safe bet to average 20 points a night early in his NBA career, but the development of the rest of his game will determine what type of player he becomes.

Evan Mobley (USC)

Mobley projects to be the best big man in this class with what he can bring to the table. A 7-footer, he has the versatility to dominate inside but can also bring the ball up the floor and knock down jumpers as the perfect modern big.

Jonathan Kuminga (G League Ignite)

While he's projected to go fifth or sixth in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga has the ceiling to be the best player in the class. At 18 years old, the 6-foot-8 wing has the potential to turn into the superstar wing that every championship team needs if he can develop a jump shot.

Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga)

Suggs is a proven winner that gets things done on both ends of the floor. Making big plays in the spotlight his entire life, the 20-year-old projects to be a do-it-all combo guard in the NBA that truly makes a positive impact at 6-foot-4.

Scottie Barnes (Florida State)

While his offensive game needs quite a bit of work, Barnes could legitimately guard all five positions at the next level with his 6-foot-9 frame. The recent combine was certainly a positive for where he projects to be drafted, as he’s only improved his stock.

Josh Giddey (International)

Josh Giddey could be the first international prospect taken off the board on draft night, keeping the streak of top-level international talent alive. A rare 6-foot-8 point guard, the 18-year-old is one of the better playmakers in this entire class.

Jalen Johnson (Duke)

Jalen Johnson is a 6-foot-9 walking highlight reel with his explosiveness in transition. After cutting his college career short, his off-the-court narrative could result in falling further than his talent deserves.

James Bouknight (UConn)

With the ability to score from anywhere on the court and early comparisons to some of the leagues top scorers, Bouknight could be a valuable addition to any team. The only thing that may hold him back from becoming a star are the other aspects of his overall game.

Keon Johnson (Tennessee)

One of the most athletic guards in the upcoming draft, Keon Johnson has quietly moved up draft boards over the past year. After he posted a 48-inch vertical jump at the combine, which was 2.5 inches more the record previously set in 2001, he projects to be a solid defender that needs to polish his offensive game.

Moses Moody (Arkansas)

A versatile 6-foot-8 wing, Moody has a seemingly low floor in the NBA. He measured out nearly a 7-foot-1 wingspan at the combine, which is something that will catch the eyes of many front offices as a two-way prospect.

Davion Mitchell (Baylor)

After leading Baylor to a National Championship, Mitchell’s lockdown defense and improved offensive game have allowed him to skyrocket up draft boards. The only downside is his to age and determining which team will be willing to take a 22 year old in the lottery.

Sharife Cooper (Auburn)

If Sharife Cooper wasn't undersized, he might fall in the top-ten of July’s draft. Either way, he stuffs the stat sheet and will be a spark plug at the next level.

Franz Wagner (Michigan)

The younger brother of Moritz Wagner, Franz is yet another talented Big 10 prospect. Standing at 6-foot-9, he has the ability to play a variety of positions, from forward in a small ball lineup, or guard in a bigger lineup.

JT Thor (Auburn)

One of the most intriguing prospects in the entire class, Thor is a smooth left-handed forward who stands at 6-foot-10. The recent combine was excellent for him as he skyrocketed his draft stock over the week and now looks to get selected late in the lottery or just outside.

Kai Jones (Texas)

One of the most versatile defenders in this entire class, Jones projects to have the potential to lock down multiple positions. A two-year college player, he’s a 20-year-old forward who stands at 6-foot-11.

Alperen Sengun (International)

The second-best center in this draft, Sengun is an extremely crafty playmaker in the paint standing at 6-foot-10. More of a traditional center, he recently became the Turkish League’s MVP at 18 years old after averaging 19.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Ziaire Williams (Stanford)

Standing at 6-foot-9, Williams is the prototypical NBA wing. Weighing just 188 pounds right now, he could build upon his frame and ultimately become the small forward every great NBA team needs.

Usman Garuba (International)

Garuba is certainly a project, but could be worth the investment for a team who has time to develop him. Playing in a tough league overseas, the 6-foot-8 forward has experience playing against premier talent at age 19.

Cameron Thomas (LSU)

Thomas is a walking bucket, standing at 6-foot-4 with the ability to play both guard positions. The 19-year-old will make an impact immediately at the next level, but his ceiling may not be as high as other prospects in his range.