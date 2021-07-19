NBA Draft Board: Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own one lottery pick at No. 6 overall. If they were to move up in the draft, one of the prospects they could target is Cade Cunningham who most recently played for Oklahoma State.

Profile:

Cunningham will more than likely get taken No. 1 overall in the upcoming draft. A 6-foot-8 point guard with the tools to be elite on both ends of the floor is something every team would love to have on their roster.

Strengths:

Cunningham’s height and skill alone make him the most interesting prospect in this class. Similar to Luka Doncic, he’s able to run the point and facilitate offense at the size of a forward. Add the crazy vision and high IQ of Cunningham and you’ll see why he’s slated to be the top pick in this draft.

What’s most impressive about Cunningham is that he doesn’t have to score to make an impact on offense. Whether he’s dishing to open players or just facilitating a smooth offense, he’s positive on that end of the floor without even shooting. On the defensive end, he’s got the build and length to lock up multiple positions in the NBA as well.

Weaknesses:

Cunningham doesn’t have many weaknesses, which is why he’s likely going No. 1 overall, but consistency is certainly something he can improve on. Throughout games in college, he would go from a non-factor for a handful of minutes to taking a game over. In the NBA, he’ll need to make his presence felt at all times.

His 3-point shot was a concern coming into college, but Cunningham was able to shoot above 40 percent as a freshman. Will that continue into the NBA? He’s not crazy athletic or quick right now, with more of a methodical style of play, but could become even better if he becomes a better overall athlete.