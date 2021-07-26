NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Grab Long Sought-After Bouknight With Sixth Pick

ESPN's latest mock draft had Oklahoma City selecting three valuable prospects in the first round.

In the final days before the 2021 NBA Draft, ESPN has dropped one of their final mock drafts.

ESPN draft insider Jonathan Givony currently has Oklahoma City slated to select Connecticut’s James Bouknight with the sixth overall pick.

“Bouknight has helped himself as much as any prospect in the pre-draft process,” Givony wrote. “Every NBA team is looking for the type of versatile scoring backcourt player Bouknight's ceiling suggests he can become if he reaches his full potential, and his fit alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be strong.”

Givony also noted that Jonathan Kuminga is a strong candidate for the sixth pick, saying OKC has twice visited his workouts in Miami.

Givony referenced that Oklahoma City has been high on Bouknight for a long time, even dating back as far as last season.

"The Thunder have long been high on Bouknight, going as far as to inquire about the possibility of him entering last year's draft, something he elected against."

He has a high ceiling and could be in line to make an immediate impact should OKC take a chance on him Thursday.

The NBA Draft is slate for Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.