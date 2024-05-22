OKC Thunder Select Project Wing With Lottery Pick In Latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder have wrapped up a fun and successful 57-25 season during the 2023-24 regular season but still continue to control a massive amount of draft capital. While controlling the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the OKC Thunder have many options at play.
With the offseason in effect for all but four teams, the rumors, mock draft and speculation have started to fly off the shelve. With the NBA Draft Lottery and Combine behind us, a new round of mock drafts have been released, including from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.
In his latest mock draft, the Bleacher Report scribe pegged project wing Tidjane Salaun to the Bricktown boys with the 12th overall pick. If the actual draft shook out the way Wasserman has it projected, Salaun would represent the third Frenchman taken off the board by this selection.
Salaun is a tantalizing talent at just 18 years old he stands 6-foot-9 and 212 pounds with the potential to be a high-end floor spacer if this season is any indication and a perfect modern-day switching defender.
Just as the organization has shown patience with another French project lottery pick in Ousmane Dieng, Salaun would be in the same boat. A toolsy teen that has to polish off his skillset but could eventually turn into a supreme cutter, catch-and-shoot threat who provides high-end point-of-attack defense on a multitude of possessions.
While Oklahoma City has seen some holes to fill on this roster during their initial playoff run, they will have to call on more than just a lottery-pick rookie to complete their rotation. This gives the Thunder flexibility to take another high-upside swing in the draft.
