2024 NBA Mock Draft: Potential Star Guard Lands With OKC Thunder
Could the Oklahoma City Thunder swing for a high-upside guard with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft?
NBA mock drafts over the course of the cycle have favorited a wide variety of archetypes and prospects. Drafting a guard might be a great way for the Thunder to swing for upside while allowing that prospect to make an impact early and eventually carve out an even bigger role.
NBADraft.net recently released an updated mock draft, which marked another analyst bringing Pitt's Carlton "Bub" Carrington to Oklahoma City.
NBADraft.net's Aran Smith explained the Thunder could bring in good value from Carrington with their late-lottery pick. The former Pitt guard is starting to climb big boards and mock drafts, and it wouldn't be beyond the Thunder to select a late riser.
"Oklahoma City has draft capital to make a move later in the draft for a big. Carrington is a real talent and likely will end up being one of the best picks taken outside the top 10 of this year’s draft," Smith explained. "He would add shooting and playmaking depth to the backcourt and starter potential as a point guard in the future."
The numbers don't tell the full story for the 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard. Carrington averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game -- solid, well-rounded averages for a combo guard with good positional size.
With the ability to play on-ball, Carrington's impact off the bench could be complementary to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Wiliams, providing additional shot creation and playmaking from the perimeter. The potential lottery guard shot just 41 percent from the floor and 32 percent on 3-pointers, but that can be attributed to a rocky stretch mid-season from the freshman.
Carrington's stock is rising at the right time for himself, and he could be a unique fit in Oklahoma City as the Thunder could give him a solid, strong look at pick No. 12.
