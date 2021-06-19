Thunder Draft: Keeping Cade Cunningham in Oklahoma

On Tuesday, the NBA Draft Lottery will take place and we’ll find out if Cade Cunningham will land in Oklahoma City.

Less than twelve percent.

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham is the clear-cut No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but the Thunder have an 11.5 percent chance to keep him in the state of Oklahoma.

While these odds seem extremely low, it’s actually almost as good of a chance as anyone. On Tuesday, the NBA Draft Lottery will take place and we’ll find out who lands the top pick. Only three teams have a better shot at Cunningham than the Thunder do.

Houston Rockets - 14.0%

Detroit Pistons - 14.0%

Orlando Magic - 14.0%

OKC Thunder - 11.5%

Cleveland Cavaliers - 11.5%

Minnesota Timberwolves - 9.0%

Toronto Raptors - 7.5%

Chicago Bulls - 4.5%

Sacramento Kings - 4.5%

New Orleans Pelicans - 4.5%

Charlotte Hornets - 1.8%

San Antonio Spurs - 1.7%

Indiana Pacers - 1.0%

Golden State Warriors - 0.5%

With the way the new lottery system is set up, no team has an outstanding chance at the coveted No. 1 pick. With an 11.5 percent chance, there’s no question the Thunder could land it this time around.

Again, if this were to happen, there’s no question Cade Cunningham would be selected and become the face of the franchise.

Playing just one college season at Oklahoma State University, Cunningham was elite. Leading the Cowboys to an NCAA Tournament appearance, he averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

He shot 84.6 percent from the free throw line, 40.0 percent from deep and 43.8 percent from the floor.

These elite numbers earned Cunningham Big 12 Player of the Year honors, in a conference absolutely stacked with NBA-caliber talent.

It would be poetic to see Cunningham get the opportunity to stay in Oklahoma and play just over an hour away from Gallagher-Iba arena in Stillwater, OK where he had his fantastic freshman season.

In three days, we’ll find out where Cade Cunningham’s basketball journey will take him next.