Thunder Reportedly Highest On Cunningham, Mobley in 2021 Draft

Oklahoma City reportedly values two prospects high above the rest in the 2021 NBA Draft.

In a draft teeming with top-tier assets, Oklahoma City reportedly values two above the pack.

In his latest mock draft for ESPN, Jonathan Givony gave some much-needed insight into what Oklahoma City’s thought are among the top tier players, reporting that they’re highest on Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley.

“Cunningham and Evan Mobley rumored to be the prospects they are highest on,” Givony wrote. “OKC has significant ammunition to try and get virtually anywhere it wants -- the question is whether the Thunder will be willing to pay a sky-high asking price to get into the top-3.”

Givony also talked at length about OKC's connection to James Bouknight at No. 6, but was clear that the two potential superstars top the board.

Cunningham is a no-brainer.

The Oklahoma State superstar projects to have some of the highest potential in the draft. In a 6-foot-8 frame with guard-like handles and shooting ability, it’s hard to see why any team wouldn’t have him atop the list.

But what makes it interesting is the OKC has the assets to get a deal done, even if it takes a slew future first rounders, as Givony mentioned.

READ MORE:

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder fill out roster with first round selections

Thunder Draft: OKC's best options at No. 36

Mobley is another intriguing prospect.

Arguably a better fit for OKC than Cunningham, Mobley projects to have incredible upside at as a four or five. More than likely a No. 1 pick in nearly any draft, Mobley at three could be the best value in the draft.

The lack of mentioning of Jalen Green in general in an interesting anecdote.

The NBA Draft is slate for Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.