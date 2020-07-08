InsideTheThunder
Thunder Leave Today for Orlando

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder are leaving for Orlando today. Joining them in the Disney complex will be Celtics, Mavericks, Heat, Grizzlies, Clippers, Pelicans, and Kings.

Getting to Florida was challenging enough, now the real work begins. With only 37 people inside the Thunder's traveling party, personnel will have to take on jobs that are outside their comfort zone. 

Billy Donovan says he's giving a lot of thought to every coaches' role considering he can't take his whole staff. "There are coaches that are working with players; there are coaches that are not only working with players (they're) doing scouting reports."

"There are coaches that have a voice in practice; there are coaches that do a multitude of things."..."Then you have other coaches whose jobs are streamlined and specific." 

Donovan believes every staff in the league has worked hard and deserves to go to the Magic Kingdom but also understands that for the safety of those involved, it's not possible. Whether it's him or a member of Donovan's staff, one of them may have to be setting up video equipment, "We may have to have one of our coaches filming practice in Orlando."

"There are things that were going to have to do that are outside the box that have normally been taken care of." Since some of the Thunder's coaches will be back home, Donovan is working to keep them involved.

"Our staff has been great all year long; how do I, as a coach, keep those guys engaged when we are in Orlando to be able to use their skillsets and talent to help the team?" Donovan says those coaches who are in Oklahoma City will work on analytics and other measures that can be valuable. 

Lakers' assistant 66-year-old Lionel Hollins was deemed high-risk and will not be traveling. The Thunder did not return messages about 63-year-old Maurice Cheeks. 

