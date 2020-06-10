InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Sam Presti "We're Going to be Bringing a Very Limited Amount of People There"

Erik Gee

Today the NBA announced that team personnel would submit medical records to a panel of doctors who will assess the risk of serious illness for those who will operate inside the league's bubble. Each organization is allowed 35 members in their traveling party. 

General Manager Sam Presti was asked about Maurice Cheeks and other Thunder employees who could be forced to stay home. "We're still waiting for all of the different protocols to be presented to us in terms of who goes and who doesn't go, et cetera, et cetera." 

"I think part of that; there will be physicians involved in all of those protocols. We're going to be bringing a very limited amount of people there, but again, that doesn't bother us because everybody is coming with the same amount of people, so that doesn't matter.".. "We'll make it work."

Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Maurice Cheeks is 63 years old. Not that you would know that by looking at him, Cheeks, like many former professional athletes, has done an excellent job of taking care of himself after his playing days.

However, last week commissioner Adam Silver spoke of limiting the access head coaches would have to players out of safety concerns. There is even the suggestion that some head coaches like Greg Popovic and Alvin Gentry might not be on the bench at all. 

 Cheeks status up in the air, but Presti is hoping to have more clarity in the coming days.  "We don't have clarity on that yet in terms of like who's going and not because they're still working through how many of the spots the team has flexibility over, and then from there, I think there's probably some other steps that have to be taken by the party that's traveling."

The NBA and NBPA are finalizing their return to play plan today per Adrian Wojnarowski; we'll let you know when there is something more concrete. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adrian Wojnarowski, Players Discussing if Restarting the Season in a Bubble is a Good Idea

As the NBA and the NBPA finalize their plans to return, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that a faction of players is wondering if restarting the season in a bubble is a good idea.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We've got to be Resourceful"

Sam Presti addresses what's ahead for small markets in the NBA while facing financial uncertainty.

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder Western Conference Dark Horse

Monday Michael Shapiro from Inside the Rockets and Erik Gee broke down the Western Conference. One of them thinks the Thunder could be a dark horse for the Conference Finals.

Erik Gee

Andre Roberson Has a Chance to Play, Luguentz Dort Still in Question

Sam Presti covered a multitude of topics with the Oklahoma City media on Sunday, we'll tell you what he says about Andre Roberson and Lou Dort's status.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "I Think a lot of Good can Come out of Playing Basketball"

Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti discusses the importance of basketball during the current strife in America.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti, Lou Dort, " He's Clearly Someone That we Want to Have With us Going Forward"

There is still a lot to decide about Lou Dort's Future with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it's clear Sam Presti is expecting him to be a part of the organization.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti Unfiltered

Here is the complete transcript of Sam Presti's press conference from Sunday

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We Haven't Done Enough"

Sam Presti opened Sunday's press conference discussing the current state of America. Here are a video and transcript from his opening statement.

Erik Gee

Trae Young and The Skinz League Providing High Caliber Entertainment

Chris Skinner Started the Skinz League five years ago and in that time he has attracted NBA talent to play in Oklahoma City during the offseason.

Erik Gee

Seven Days of Quarantine for Players Who Test Positive

Friday we learned more details of how the NBA plans to make life work inside the bubble.

Erik Gee