Sam Presti "We're Going to be Bringing a Very Limited Amount of People There"

Today the NBA announced that team personnel would submit medical records to a panel of doctors who will assess the risk of serious illness for those who will operate inside the league's bubble. Each organization is allowed 35 members in their traveling party.

General Manager Sam Presti was asked about Maurice Cheeks and other Thunder employees who could be forced to stay home. "We're still waiting for all of the different protocols to be presented to us in terms of who goes and who doesn't go, et cetera, et cetera."

"I think part of that; there will be physicians involved in all of those protocols. We're going to be bringing a very limited amount of people there, but again, that doesn't bother us because everybody is coming with the same amount of people, so that doesn't matter.".. "We'll make it work."

Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Maurice Cheeks is 63 years old. Not that you would know that by looking at him, Cheeks, like many former professional athletes, has done an excellent job of taking care of himself after his playing days.

However, last week commissioner Adam Silver spoke of limiting the access head coaches would have to players out of safety concerns. There is even the suggestion that some head coaches like Greg Popovic and Alvin Gentry might not be on the bench at all.

Cheeks status up in the air, but Presti is hoping to have more clarity in the coming days. "We don't have clarity on that yet in terms of like who's going and not because they're still working through how many of the spots the team has flexibility over, and then from there, I think there's probably some other steps that have to be taken by the party that's traveling."

The NBA and NBPA are finalizing their return to play plan today per Adrian Wojnarowski; we'll let you know when there is something more concrete.