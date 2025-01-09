Cavs Loss Shows Where Chet Holmgren Makes Difference for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City suffered its first loss in over a month, and the absence of its star big man was finally felt.
On Wednesday, the Thunder’s 15-game winning streak was snapped in their 129-122 loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a matchup of the two best teams in the NBA, the Cavaliers had the narrow edge, thanks in no small part to their star frontcourt.
Throughout the game, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley asserted their wills and made life far more difficult for the Thunder. Allen finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block. Mobley poured in 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block.
Those types of stat lines are something Oklahoma City had grown accustomed to seeing from Chet Holmgren. Out since suffering a pelvic fracture in mid-November, Holmgren is set to return at some point in the not-so-distant future, and the Thunder’s struggles in Cleveland outline exactly where he could make his largest impact.
Of course, simply adding a 7-footer to the lineup will do wonders for the Thunder, but Holmgren’s ability to grab rebounds and make a difference on the glass could suddenly turn the Thunder’s rebounding into a strength. While forcing turnovers will always be the main source of Oklahoma City’s defensive success, finishing possessions with rebounds is massive. While the rebounding battle was nearly even, offensive rebounds in critical spots were significant in Cleveland’s win.
Along with Holmgren’s return helping the Thunder match up better against a frontcourt like Allen and Mobley, that duo also outlines a blueprint for Holmgren and Hartenstein to form a dominant duo. While the two played limited minutes together in preseason, there were signs of a potentially dangerous pairing inside for the Thunder.
Hartenstein’s role wouldn’t have to change much, but Holmgren could be used as more of a roamer defensively and have free reign to make an impact at any spot on the floor. Meanwhile, Holmgren had taken a considerable offensive leap before his injury, making him a much more viable on-ball option compared to last season.
The Thunder don’t have many problems, but neither do the Cavaliers, and as both teams look to battle for an NBA title, how Holmgren fits in his return could be a league-changing event.
