Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 13

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, going 3-0 with back-to-back wins by double digits.

Now, these teams face off for the fourth time this season with San Antonio sitting 5.5 games back of the Thunder in the Western Conference standings.

OKC has not been as dominant as it was when it started the season 24-1, but it still is 7-3 in its last 10 games and on a three-game winning streak after beating the Miami Heat on Sunday.

The Spurs dropped the second night of a back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday after beating the Boston Celtics on Saturday. It was a brutal turnaround for San Antonio, but it still kept things close with Anthony Edwards and company.

Can San Antonio complete the season sweep of the Thunder in what may be a Western Conference Finals preview?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday night’s matchup.

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

Spurs +7.5 (-105)

Thunder -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Spurs: +225

Thunder: -278

Total

229.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Spurs vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 13

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Spurs record: 27-12

Thunder record: 33-7

Spurs vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – out

Stanley Umude – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Devin Vassell – out

Thunder Injury Report

Nikola Topic – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Isaiah Hartenstein – out

Spurs vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembayama OVER 21.5 Points (-107)

In today’s best prop bets column for SI Betting , I broke down why Wemby could have a big game against OKC:

Wembanyama is slowly working himself back into his usual role with the Spurs after missing time with a knee issue, and he’s put up 22 or more points in two of his last four games.

While Wemby only has one game against OKC this season with more than 21.5 points, he’s been on a minutes limit in all of those contests. The bright side? He returned to the starting lineup and played nearly 27 minutes on Sunday, a step in the right direction as he gets back to full strength.

The Thunder are an elite defensive team, but they are down big man Isaiah Hartenstein in this matchup. That gives them less options to deal with Wemby, who enters this game averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Wemby comes closer to his season average as he gets himself back closer to playing 30 minutes per game.

Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

The Spurs have won outright in every game against OKC this season, and I have to take the points with them in this matchup.

Both teams are relatively healthy, but the Thunder don’t have one of their top defensive options (Hartenstein) to defend Wembanyama.

The Spurs enter this game at 7-3 against the spread as road underdogs, and they’ve won back-to-back games against the Thunder by double digits.

OKC is still the best team in the NBA, but this line is giving them way too much credit, especially now that Wemby is back in the starting lineup.

The Thunder are just 10-5 straight up against teams that are over .500, and even if they win this game, I think it’ll be within two possessions.

Pick: Spurs +7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.