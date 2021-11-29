Deep Threat: Thunder Veteran Mike Muscala Among Best in NBA

Having a spectacular season, Mike Muscala is one of the best shooters in the entire league.

Veteran big Mike Muscala is one of the most important players on the entire Oklahoma City Thunder roster. Re-signed by the team in free agency over the summer, many thought it was simply to be a mentor and role model off the court for the young players on the team.

However, Muscala has actually been one of the most important players for the Thunder on the court as well.

On the season, the 30-year-old has been Oklahoma City's best 3-point shooter, knocking down a career-high 43.6% of his attempts. Muscala has been a huge spark off the bench, pulling the team back into several games this season with his shooting ability.

In just 14.4 minutes per game, he's averaging 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Among players that play at least ten minutes per game and take two 3-point attempts, Muscala is top-20 in the entire NBA in shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

On a Thunder team that's 6-13, Muscala has been one of the most consistent players on the roster in terms of impacting winning. He's one of just four players on the team with a positive net rating on the season.

Currently going through a rebuild, having players like Muscala on the team is extremely important for OKC. He's an excellent mentor off the court as the young players on the team learn what it takes to be a professional, but also has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the league.

