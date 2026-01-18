OKC Thunder Post Starting Lineup vs. Miami Heat

The Oklahoma City Thunder are takingi on the Miami Heat for the second time in six days. The Thunder aim to not only keep their five game winning streak rolling, but sweep the regular season series with the South Beach Ballers in tonight's game.

On Sunday, these two sides met in the Paycom Center were a third quarter run brought Oklahoma City control of the game and a lopsided win, turning in on after intermission in classic Thunder fashion.

The Bricktown Ballers are 8-2 in their last ten games, while Miami sits at 5-5 in that same stretch. Despite a murky stretch over the last month, the OKC Thunder are still atop the NBA with a 35-7 record and a historic point differential for the second straight year.

This is part of a difficult stretch in the Thunder's schedule. Oklahoma City is in the midst of five straight games against above .500 clubs, so far the early returns are good with a 3-0 record. Saturday's tilt is part of the Oklahoma City Thunder's four game road trip.

Today, the Oklahoma City Thunder are still without starting center Isaiah Hartenstein as he has missed 11 straight games after re-aggravating his right soleus strain. The only other members of the Thunder in street clothes are rookies Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber who have yet to make their NBA debut with Sorber already tabbed as out for the season.

In this stretch without Hartenstein, head coach Mark Daigneault has placed Aaron Wiggins in the Thunder's first five to gain an offensive spark and it has worked to jump start that side of the floor for Oklahoma City during this stretch.

Tonight, Daigneault once again had to find a spot starter as did the Miami Heat down Tyler Herro in this tilt. 30 minutes before tip-off, each side issued their starting lineup for this Saturday night clash on South Beach.

Jan 11, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket between Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) and center Kel'el Ware (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Cason Wallace, F

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Miami Heat Starting Lineup

Norman Powell, G

Kasparas Jakučionis, G

Pelle Larsson, F

Andrew Wiggins, F

Bam Adebayo, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to continue their recent trend on both sides of the floor and continuing their year long stretch of dominance over the Eastern Conference. The Thunder have went back to Wallace as their spot starter as he hit some timely triples against Houston on Thursday.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the entire 2025-26 season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.