Does Al Horford's Signing Make Warriors a Threat to OKC Thunder in the West?
Coming off a strong close to the 2024-25 season, the Golden State Warriors should be in for another strong season in 2025-26.
After adding Jimmy Butler ahead of the trade deadline last year, the Warriors were one of the stronger teams in the Western Conference, even knocking off the No. 2-seed Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.
An injury to all-time guard Steph Curry derailed the team's playoff run last season after picking up a win on the road in Minnesota, but with the elite shooter healthy again and Butler back for anothert season, Golden State should be in the mix for a playoff spot in the West.
On Sunday, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and company fortified the team's roster with another veteran presence. According to multiple reports, journeyman Al Horford has inked a multi-year deal with the Warriors.
Horford averaged 9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game with the Celtics in 2024-25, shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc. In 2023-24, Horford helped Boston win the NBA title, averaging 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a block per game while shooting 51.1% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc.
Horford may not put up superstar numbers, but on a roster with Curry and Butler, as well as a few solid role players, the 18-year veteran should be a helpful addition. Alongside his steady perimeter shooting, Horford's size and basketball IQ make him a solid defender and rebounder.
Prior to his second stint in Boston, Horford spent the 2020-21 campaign in Oklahoma City, where he averaged 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Now 39-years-old, Horford likely won't be the deciding factor in a Warriors playoff run, but should give the team more depth alongside players like Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Draymond Green and others.
That could result in Golden State being a tougher matchup for OKC if the two were to meet in the postseason, as the Warriors' shooting prowess and defensive effort are tough to combat. On the heels of one of the best regular season performances of all time and a championship to cap it off, Oklahoma City should have enough talent to down Steve Kerr's team, but the Warriors' wealth of experience makes them dangerous.
In 2024-25, Golden State won the three-game season series against Oklahoma City, claiming a victory early in the season, and another in January.
