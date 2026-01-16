3 Takeaways From The Thunder's Win Against The Houston Rockets

A big fourth-quarter push catapults the Thunder past the Rockets in a 111-91 OKC win.

Oklahoma City stole the game in the last quarter, outscoring the Rockets 34-16. The Thunder had a balanced game, as four players had more than 10 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the Thunder’s leading scorer with 20 points and was accompanied by stellar guard play, as Ajay Mitchell had 17 points and Lu Dort added 13 of his own. Oklahoma City took care of business on the road and continues this streak of positive play.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s win over Houston.

Jan 15, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) dunks the ball as Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center.

1. Hot start for Holmgren

Without Isaiah Hartenstein once again, the Thunder needed a big game out of Chet Holmgren. Luckily for Oklahoma City, the big man came out from the opening tip ready to go. In the first quarter, Holmgren scored 11 out of OKC’s 21 points and scored 10 of its first 12. Holmgren didn’t miss a shot in the opening quarter, going 4-4, and made the only shot he took from beyond the arc.

He also grabbed three rebounds and sent one shot straight back, picking up one block. The night wouldn’t stop there for OKC’s big man as he ended the first half with 16 points, leading the Thunder in scoring.

Holmgren would finish the game with 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. He continues to prove that he can be a reliable option, and must continue to shine when the Thunder need him most.

Jan 15, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) attempts to get control of the ball from Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) during the first quarter at Toyota Center.

2. OKC can’t allow extra possessions

With the Rockets shooting 33% from the field in the first half, the Thunder should not have only been up seven. However, the extra chances to score kept OKC within Houston’s reach.

Oklahoma City turned the ball over nine times in just the first half, which led to 11 Rockets’ points off turnovers. To add fuel to the fire, Houston grabbed 13 offensive rebounds in the opening two quarters, outdoing the Thunder’s four by a long shot.

OKC finished the game getting out-rebounded on the offensive side 7-23, and ended the game taking care of the ball better, as they ended with 12 turnovers. Luckily for the Thunder, the Rockets weren’t able to take full advantage of these chances for extra points, but this can’t become a trend.

Jan 15, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center.

3. The Thunder are rolling

With OKC’s win over the Rockets, it puts the Thunder at 35-7 and marks the squad’s fifth win in a row. Oklahoma City hasn’t won five in a row since before the first time they faced the Spurs. Now the team has strung together five positive performances and looks to continue this trend.

In the process, Gilgeous-Alexander has continued his streak of games with at least 20 points, and Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 126 games in that category looks more realistic by the game.

Oklahoma City had been in a rough stretch previously, and it looks like the defending champs are finally putting the pieces back together. Now with five wins straight and back-to-back wins over top Western Conference opponents, the Thunder are ready to ride this hot streak as long as they can.