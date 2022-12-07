Isaiah Joe Playing His Way Into Thunder's Future Plans

It's becoming harder to ignore the sharpshooter from Arkansas with each passing game.

Sitting at 11-13, most people would consider Oklahoma City’s start to the NBA season a positive surprise. The progression hasn’t been there across the board, but overall the flashes of potential — and MVP-level play from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — has fueled this Thunder team.

It seems like every game, the Thunder find a new way to win. It’s usually by way of improbably, and unnecessary, comeback, but we’ve nearly already seen it all this season.

Both Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey have continued pushing the ball in the paint, trying to score easy buckets around the rim. SGA has made a living at the free throw line this season because of his strong takes to the hoop. At times, the restricted area has become cloudy because of the lack of shooting on the floor, and it causes offensive droughts.

One player off the bench that’s really contributed to the floor spacing and outside shooting is Isaiah Joe. It’s easy to overlook Joe when considering members of the Thunder’s core, but the sharpshooter is only 23 years old. In his short time with the Thunder, he’s spearheaded multiple comebacks with 3-point flurries, and even helped Oklahoma City tuck away a few extra wins.

Joe poured in 21 points and seven triples against the Nuggets, and also netted 4-of-4 shots for 15 points in nine second half minutes against the Mavs. He’s had the ability to change games.

He seems to be developing instant chemistry with Gilgeous-Alexander, and constantly rewards the Thunder star for quick reversals or pick-and-pops. His presence on the floor helps SGA’s spacing an immense amount.

The Arkansas product is shooting a flaming 46% from 3-point range so far this season, taking 3.5 per game. Joe is only logging eight minutes a night, but is making the most of his opportunities at 5.2 points per game. For those counting at home, that evens out to 21.9 points over a per-36 average.

While he’s a fun player for the Thunder to insert in comeback efforts, fans are starting to realize Joe could be a bigger part of this Oklahoma City rebuild. As previously mentioned, at just 23-years-old, he’s still a young player that can continue growing. Not to mention, it’s incredibly rare for a player that young, and that inexperienced, to shoot 46% from 3-point range. Whatever the case, he’s forcing his hand in Oklahoma City, as the Thunder have no option but to give him minutes.

