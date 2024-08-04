Kenrich Williams Could Fill Important Role for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City has plenty of talent to go around, but Kenrich Williams should not be overlooked.
The Thunder made history in 2023-24 with their 57-win season. Not only were they the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history, they quickly became the youngest team to win a playoff series. While the team is still among the youngest in the league, one of its oldest players could make a significant difference next season.
Oklahoma City was among the league's worst rebounding teams last season, prompting GM Sam Presti to add Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. His 8.3 rebounds per game in 25.4 minutes of action will be a significant addition to the Thunder in that category, but getting boards on the perimeter could still be a point of emphasis.
Last season, Josh Giddey was the Thunder’s second-leading rebounder with 6.4 per game. With the Thunder trading him for Alex Caruso, who averaged 3.8 last season, Williams could have an opportunity to make up for that loss.
Among the Thunder’s regular rotation players last season, Williams was fourth in rebounds per 36 minutes with 7.3, trailing only Giddey and two centers. Although he averaged just under 15 minutes per game, Williams’ presence as a rebounder was felt when he was on the floor.
At 6-foot-6, Williams also gives the Thunder a true small-ball option. Although he played sparingly at center last season with Chet Holmgren manning the middle, he has plenty of experience playing bigger than his size throughout his Thunder tenure.
With some ball-handling ability as well, Williams is far from a liability offensively. Last season, he shot 39.7% from 3-point range on two attempts per game.
Although Williams was dropped from the rotation entirely during the playoffs, his value on both ends is something Oklahoma City can’t ignore during the regular season. While there is no guarantee he will be able to carry his minutes into the postseason, he should still be a perfect fit off the bench for the Thunder in 2024-25.
