Lu Dort's Role With Canada Could Pay Dividends For OKC Thunder
Lu Dort’s role for the Thunder could look different next season, but the Olympics could help him get a head start.
Over the offseason, Oklahoma City made some big moves after a second-round exit ended a 57-win campaign. GM Sam Presti traded Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso, signed big man Isaiah Hartenstein and added three players through the draft.
The two veteran additions should fit well into the Thunder’s system, and the additional growth of Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren could put the team in a prime position to compete for a championship. However, that might mean fewer shots and less offensive opportunity for Dort.
In 2023-24, Dort averaged 10.9 points on 8.3 shots while playing 28.4 minutes per game. All of those were his lowest since his rookie season. Dort’s usage rating has also taken a hit over the past couple of years, dropping from 23.3% in 2021-22 to 15.4% last season.
Although Dort’s usage might take another hit next season, his 3-point ability could make him a dangerous weapon. After shooting a career-best 39.4% from outside last season, Dort has struggled from that range in Canada’s pre-Olympics exhibition games.
Still, Dort’s shot distribution is along the lines of what Oklahoma City could expect from him next season. Through three games, Dort is 2-of-12 from the field and has taken only one shot inside the arc.
Although a small sample size, Dort’s emphasis on shooting from outside could carry over to next season. Taking more than 90% of his shots from beyond the arc is unlikely to translate throughout the Olympics and certainly would not hold up in an 82-game season. Still, a sizeable increase from his 60% rate last season is a possibility.
Dort shooting 18% from 3-point range is still a bit concerning heading into the Olympics. While his shooting from outside had been inconsistent before last season, his defensive abilities have typically made up for his rough shooting nights. Regardless of his offensive role, Dort should excel at his specialty again next year.
