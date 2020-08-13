InsideTheThunder
Muscala Locks Up First Round Match With Rockets

Erik Gee

Mike Muscala usually doesn't get to play the hero for the Thunder; typically, he's on the bench in clutch situations. But, with Billy Donovan taking the fourth quarter of Wednesday's night's game to rest his starters, Muscala seized the opportunity to nail back to back threes giving Oklahoma City a 116-115 win over the Miami Heat. 

The Thunder was down 100-82, going into the fourth quarter when the outcome seemed inevitable. That's when a group of Oklahoma City reserves went on to outscore Miami 34-15. 

With 34.8 seconds left Muscala drained a 23-foot corner three to tie the game at 113, then on the ensuing possession, he nailed a 28-footer from the top of the key. Tyler Herro had one last chance to win it for the Heat but came up short. 

According to Thunder public relations, this is Oklahoma City's 17th win of the season when trailing after three quarters, no other team in the NBA has more than nine. The fourth quarter was highlighted by Darius Bazley, who scored 16 of his 21 points in the final 12 minutes. 

Bazley continues to show more confidence in his shot by the game; he was 5/8 from beyond the arc and wasn't passing up open looks. Even when he missed a wide-open jumper in the second quarter that didn't deter the rookie from continuing to take smart shots. 

The win locks up the 4/5 matchup in the first round with the Houston Rockets. Not only does Chris Paul have a chance to show Daryl Morey, he made a mistake when he traded him to Oklahoma City, but the Thunder can keep Russell Westbrook from advancing to the second round for the fourth consecutive season. 

Lu Dort Knee Injury

Billy Donovan did not have an update on Lu Dort. Dort left during the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return.  With the Thunder's seeding set, it would be wise to give not only Dort but all the starters a break on Friday when Oklahoma City Plays the Clippers. 

Thunder/Clippers 5:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

Lu Dort Out With Knee Injury

Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Luguentz Date night is done after colliding with Jae Crowder.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Heat Live Blog, Game Notes

Join the conversation by clicking the comment box.

Erik Gee

Donovan: Schroder Back in the Bubble August 10th.

Billy Donvan says Dennis Schroder was back in the bubble on August 10th. We'll tell you what that is important.

Erik Gee

Thunder Playoff Scenarios

The Thunder will play either Houston or Denver in the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Erik Gee

Michele Roberts Opens Up About the NBA Bubble

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/08/11/michele-roberts-nba-bubble-future

erikgee08

The Problem With Donald Trump's Insults About the NBA

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/08/12/donald-trump-nba-statements-kneeling

erikgee08

Adams and Noel Questionable

Steven and And Nerlens Noel are questionable for tonight's game with the heat.

Erik Gee

Schroder Back in the Bubble

Dennis Schroder returns to Orlando. We'll tell you when you can expect to see him on the court.

Erik Gee

Is the Thunder Playoff Ready?

With two seeding games left the Thunder look to fine tune before the playoffs start.

Erik Gee

Top Breakout Players in NBA Bubble

https://www.si.com/nba/video/2020/08/10/top-nba-breakout-bubble-players

erikgee08