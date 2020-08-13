Muscala Locks Up First Round Match With Rockets

Mike Muscala usually doesn't get to play the hero for the Thunder; typically, he's on the bench in clutch situations. But, with Billy Donovan taking the fourth quarter of Wednesday's night's game to rest his starters, Muscala seized the opportunity to nail back to back threes giving Oklahoma City a 116-115 win over the Miami Heat.

The Thunder was down 100-82, going into the fourth quarter when the outcome seemed inevitable. That's when a group of Oklahoma City reserves went on to outscore Miami 34-15.

With 34.8 seconds left Muscala drained a 23-foot corner three to tie the game at 113, then on the ensuing possession, he nailed a 28-footer from the top of the key. Tyler Herro had one last chance to win it for the Heat but came up short.

According to Thunder public relations, this is Oklahoma City's 17th win of the season when trailing after three quarters, no other team in the NBA has more than nine. The fourth quarter was highlighted by Darius Bazley, who scored 16 of his 21 points in the final 12 minutes.

Bazley continues to show more confidence in his shot by the game; he was 5/8 from beyond the arc and wasn't passing up open looks. Even when he missed a wide-open jumper in the second quarter that didn't deter the rookie from continuing to take smart shots.

The win locks up the 4/5 matchup in the first round with the Houston Rockets. Not only does Chris Paul have a chance to show Daryl Morey, he made a mistake when he traded him to Oklahoma City, but the Thunder can keep Russell Westbrook from advancing to the second round for the fourth consecutive season.

Lu Dort Knee Injury

Billy Donovan did not have an update on Lu Dort. Dort left during the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return. With the Thunder's seeding set, it would be wise to give not only Dort but all the starters a break on Friday when Oklahoma City Plays the Clippers.

Thunder/Clippers 5:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.