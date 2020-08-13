Lu Dort Out With Knee Injury

Thunder shooting guard Luguentz Dort will be out for the rest of tonight's game with the Miami Heat. Dort collided with the Heat's Jae Crowder in the first quarter.

Dort and Crowder both left the court; the Thunder public relations made the announcement a few minutes ago that Dort would not return.

With Dort on the sidelines, the Thunder will need to rely on Terrance Ferguson and Andre Roberson, to not only play defense but hit shots when they have the opportunity. Oklahoma City is also losing a backup point guard; Dort has been sharing duties at the one with Dennis Schroder taking time away from Orlando for personal reasons.

Billy Donovan said earlier tonight that Schroder has been back in the bubble since Monday and is currently in quarantine. Schroder will not only have to be away from his team for two more days, but he will also have tests for COVID-19 and go through a series of interviews before the NBA gives him the green light to play.

The Thunder has one more seeding game after tonight's contest with the Heat wraps up. The Thunder can still work their way into the fourth seed by going 2-0 and the Rockets finishing 0-2. Also, if the Thunder split and the Rocket lose their next two games Oklahoma City can still be the fourth seed.

Houston fell to the Pacers 108-104 on Wednesday.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.