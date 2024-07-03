National Media Members Agree, the OKC Thunder are Favorites in the Western Conference
After winning 57 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the West last year, the Oklahoma City Thunder have seemingly improved over the offseason.
Following a loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals, Sam Presti and company made swift moves to address the team's biggest weaknesses.
First, OKC sent Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for veteran role player Alex Caruso in late June. Next, the Thunder added three intriguing players in the NBA Draft before making the biggest free agency signing in team history.
On Monday, Oklahoma City reportedly agreed to terms with former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein and reached team-friendly extensions with Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe to keep the two in the Modern Frontier.
After multiple solid personnel decisions by the Thunder's front office, some national media members have started to consider Mark Daigneault's team the best in the Western Conference.
On Tuesday, Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon of The Ringer both agreed on their show, The Mismatch, that OKC is the favorite in the West heading into the 2024-25 season.
"OKC is one of the big winners of the summer," O'Connor said on Tuesday. "You get Caruso, Hartenstein ... Then you get two of your high-end role players back on very, very, very fair contracts. Yeah, OKC, if they're not the favorites, they're right up there as one of the favorites in the West."
O'Connor then asked Vernon if he believed that the Thunder are the team to beat in the Western Conference and the two media personalities both agreed that they see Oklahoma City as the best in the West after their moves this summer.
Replacing Giddey with Caruso gives OKC another great perimeter defender who can knock down 3-pointers while removing one of the more awkward fits from the team's rotation. Hartenstein helps the Thunder address their rebounding struggles, which were apparent against the Mavericks.
After winning 57 games and replacing Giddey and Gordon Hayward with Caruson and Hartenstein, two of the best role players in the NBA who also fill the gaps in Oklahoma CIty's roster, it is easy to see how Daigneault and company could have one of the best rosters in the league.
