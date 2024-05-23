NBA Reportedly Closes Investigation on Josh Giddey
Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA has closed its investigation into Josh Giddey over online allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.
The closing of the investigation comes months after the Newport Beach police did the same, saying it had been "unable to corroborate any criminal activity" by Giddey and would not pursue charges. Wojnarowski reported that the NBA had come to "a similar conclusion."
“After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey." the NBPD stated back in January. "Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey. The Newport Beach Police Department. Is committed to ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public, while also ensuring the rights of all those involved.”
The social media posts surfaced in late November 2023. From there, Giddey had a self-admitted roller coaster of a season.
“I made a promise to myself that whether I play 5 minutes or 40 minutes, I'm going to be the best teammate I can be,” Giddey said at his end of season press conference. “I'm going to be up off the bench cheering for the guys and being supportive.”
The point guard averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in his third season with the team.
