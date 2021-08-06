NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Thunder Duo in Good Position for 2022 Award

Oklahoma City will have two rookies with decent odds to win the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

The long-awaited and highly anticipated 2021 NBA Draft has come and gone.

Now begins the wait for the rookies to begin their debut season. A lauded class, the race for the 2021 Rookie of the Year could be a tight one.

Cade Cunningham, selected No. 1 overall by the Pistons, has the best odds to win the award at +250.

Jalen Green has the second best odds to win at +450, followed by Evan Mobley with +550 odds.

The Thunder have two rookies within the top 28 with odds to win the award.

NBL star Josh Giddey, who was selected sixth overall, has 25/1 odds to win rookie of the year. Last year’s winner, LaMelo Ball, took the same path as Giddey, spending one season in Australia before putting together a solid ROY-winning campaign with the Hornets.

Oklahoma City's four rookies pose with their newly-acquired jersey Nick Crain / SI Thunder

Giddey currently has the ninth-best odds to win the award. If his skills translate like Ball’s, the award could be within reach.

Tre Mann, Oklahoma City’s new jumbo guard selected with the 18th overall pick, has 40/1 odds to win the award. The sharpshooter wowed in his sophomore year at Florida, scoring 16.0 points, grabbing 5.6 rebounds and dishing out 3.5 assists.

Mann’s case could come down to his allotted amount of minutes on a guard-heavy team.

Oklahoma City’s Summer League debut kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. against Detroit.

