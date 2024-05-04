OKC Thunder’s Consistency After Losses Could Prove Significant in Playoffs
It didn’t need to happen often, but the Oklahoma City Thunder consistently responded to adversity.
The Thunder shocked the NBA last season by sneaking into the play-in and did so again this season to finish as the No. 1 seed. Although it might have surprised the rest of the league, the Thunder’s process has made 57 wins look natural.
Of course, that comes along with 25 losses, but Oklahoma City never let poor performances have a lasting impact. The team had only one three-game losing streak, and Oklahoma City was without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams each game.
Similar to their 4-0 start to the playoffs, the Thunder began the season with two road wins before returning to Oklahoma City for the home opener. The Denver Nuggets dominated the Thunder, but that result did not throw the Thunder off course.
Oklahoma City responded the next night with a win against the Detroit Pistons for its first win after a loss. It was far from the team’s last, with Oklahoma City finishing 17-8 after a loss.
Although the Thunder have gone undefeated in the playoffs so far, coach Mark Daigneault understands that his team needs to be ready when it faces adversity.
“The one thing we haven’t had to handle yet is a loss in the playoffs, but in all likelihood, we’re gonna be facing that at some point,” Daigneault said. “We’re gonna have to get back to zero in that situation.”
The playoffs are filled with tight, exciting games, but the Thunder must also be capable of responding to blowout losses. Although this is an entirely different team, the Thunder have been in those situations in the past.
Oklahoma City’s past two second-round series have opened with a blowout loss. In the team’s most recent second round in 2016, Oklahoma City lost Game 1 in San Antonio 124-92.
The Thunder rebounded for a Game 2 win and won the series in six games. They responded the same way two years earlier after losing Game 1 to the LA Clippers 122-105.
So, along with responding to adversity after losses, not overreacting to a Game 1 result is crucial. Considering Daigneault’s emphasis on a 0-0 approach, the Thunder should be well-prepared for any situation.
