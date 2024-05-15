Thunder Gameday: OKC Thunder Vie For Pivotal Game 5 Win Vs. Mavericks
The Oklahoma City Thunder earned a thrilling win on Monday, after playing poorly for the majority of it the Thunder hung around thanks to their stellar defense and clanked free throws from the Mavericks.
Winning games ugly, stealing ones on the road, are signs of a great team. Though, the challenges do not get any easier. After Oklahoma City book ended the first four games of this series with wins, they face yet another must-win scenario in Game 5.
With a now best-of-3 race, whoever gets two shots to close out the series has to be feeling good about their pathway forward. The Thunder should not want to head back to Dallas facing elimination.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 4.5-point favorites to/against the Dallas Mavericks and the total over/under is 213 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to start fast. While they were able to mount a 14-point come back on Monday, that is an anomaly against a Mavericks team with two bonafide tough shot makers to keep you at arm's length.
Digging an early grave would be a disasters at home especially as an already frustrated Mavericks squad could get out of sorts if the Thunder lets Loud City erupt early. The biggest key to this game will be which side is forced to call the first timeout.
Jalen Williams came alive in the fourth quarter, looking like himself for the first time all series and pushing the Mavericks over the hump. Now, Oklahoma City needs that input for a full 48 minute contest.
Chet Holmgren splashed a corner triple and hit a trailing long two after review. Still, Holmgren's outside shooting will be key for this Thunder offense to get cooking early as the majority of this series they have been suffocated.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (2-2) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-2)
INJURIES:
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 8:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center- Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
TNT, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder now face off in a best-of-3 set with the Dallas Mavericks, as the Bricktonw boys control home-court advantage they need to feed off a lively crowd for a Game 5 win. This would give the Thunder two cracks at closing out the pesky Mavericks. In turn, if Dallas wins this game, things become difficult for Oklahoma City as stars Doncic and Irving have two close out chances.
