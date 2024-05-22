OKC Thunder Credit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander With Strong Leadership, Addictive Work Ethic
Through a tremendous season of Oklahoma City Thunder basketball that resulted in its first playoff series win in eight years, no storyline was as massive as the greatness of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The 25-year-old had the best season of his career yet, with averages of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and two steals per game on 53.5-35.3-87.4% shooting splits. It was good enough to receive a second place vote in the MVP race, only behind now 3-time winner Nikola Jokic. Not a bad place to be.
Beyond expanding his game and asserting himself as one of the NBA's brightest stars, the most important development Gilgeous-Alexander's made comes with his leadership. As the best player on a team surrounded by young talent, the Thunder needed him to be a leader that could motivate them and help the organization get back to the playoffs.
By all accounts, Gilgeous-Alexader did that and more.
In his rookie season, Chet Holmgren took the league by notice with his unique offensive skillset and tantalizing defense. He immediately became one of the best players in Oklahoma City, playing a pivotal role in its 57-win season. The locker room leader being just a few years older than him was unique compared to most other teams, but Gilgeous-Alexander's guidance has certainly helped the 22-year-old find his footing.
“He’s not the most, I’d say, vocalizing leader. He leads with his words, both with encouragement and kind of trying to give knowledge,” Holmgren said in his exit interview. “But I’d say the biggest way he leads is with example. A lot of times, he’s the first one in here, the last one to leave.”
Setting the example is one of the greatest things a leader can do. It's what greats of the past — such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan — did to become NBA Champions and two of the best players to touch a basketball. Being the first one to step foot in the gym every morning and staying until everyone else is done helps build motivation in the locker room, especially if it's the No. 1 guy doing it.
That motivation has reached everyone on the roster, including Luguentz Dort. He's shared the entirety of Gilgeous-Alexander's time in Oklahoma City with him, along with runs with the Canadian men's national basketball team. If anyone knows him best on the roster it's Dort, and he's seen his work ethic demonstrated night in and night out for five seasons.
“It’s amazing to see his preparation, how he gets ready from games, and then he never shies away from the big moments,” Dort said. “As a teammate and a brother, it’s big to see that, and also it gives me confidence to go out there and be like, yo, I got your back.”
Being a leader isn't always just about what's on the court, however, it's also about how you portray yourself off the court. To be a true leader that your teammates can trust, you have to make the right decisions in your personal life, not only in regards to basketball. It doesn't just protect your own image, it instills the same expectations with the entire team.
Gilgeous-Alexander has also held up that end of the bargain. It's made his teammates strive to do the same, including Holmgren.
“He’s always doing the right thing on and off the court, and on top of that he’s a high-level talent,” Holmgren said. “So it’s hard not to try to follow suit with what he does.”
The guard's leadership can only truly be expressed through his peers for everyone outside of the locker room to understand. Spectators don't get to see the ins and outs of what he does on daily basis, but his teammates get to to see that at every practice, every game and every flight back home or to another city. That's a much deeper perspective, and one that shows the authentic version of Gilgeous-Alexander.
“I would say the Shai that the world sees and the Shai in the locker room is two different guys, which we love him for,” Dort said. “He’s been great for us this year.”
Lots of things Gilgeous-Alexander has accomplished over the last year won't escape the locker room, but it can be seen with the results the Thunder had. He's become a better basketball player, sure, but his growth in leadership has done wonders to the trajectory of the organization. To become a household name in the league, that step had to be made.
With some more playoff experience under his belt now, the leadership Gilgeous-Alexander can provide in Oklahoma City will only get deeper, and his teammates will be a whole lot more prepared for it.
