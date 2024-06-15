Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Gains Offseason Advantage From Flexibility
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be able to benefit from their flexibility this offseason. As the Thunder attempt to bolster their 57 win ball club in a league that has rarely seen more parody, Oklahoma City has the ability to jump at any chance to upgrade their squad should the opportunity present itself.
The Thunder enjoy four open roster spots, top-five in the league cap space, a mountain of draft picks and a young core filled with multi-dimensional players that can adapt to new counterparts.
As Sam Presti pioneers another offseason as one of the top decision makers in the sport, the Thunder General Manager might be able to bluff and work situations to his advantage.
It’ll be no surprise when OKC gets included in nearly every rumor this summer to spark some misdirection.
However, when a true opportunity presents itself to add help, the Thunder will be ready and able to pounce - the key will be maintaining this flexibility for as long as possible.
Oftentimes teams jump at the first negligible improvement that pops up, missing out on the ability to chase a higher end upgrade later on.
The Thunder have done a good job at taking a more measured approach even as the outside clamored for massive upgrades at the deadline which has led this to be in position to be best suited to make a chase at whoever they dream their top offseason target.
As we know with each summer in the NBA comes drama and surprises, who better positioned to take advantage of these shockwaves than a team with this amount of flexibility and leverage?
Stiles Points:
- Former OKC Thunder Defensive Ace Andre Roberson is joining his fellow Alumni with team Colorado for the TBT tournament on ESPN. The Basketball Tournament will go from July 19 to August 4.
- Former Thunder guard Theo Maledon was selected by the Phoenix Suns in the G League expansion draft.
- More NBA Draft workouts are being reported for the Oklahoma City Thunder you can see the entire list here.
Song of the Day: Please, Please, Please by Sabrina Carpenter.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.