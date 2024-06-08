OKC Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off a brilliant 2023-24 campaign with a 57-25 record that saw the Bricktown boys win their first playoff series since 2016. Despite falling in six games to the eventual Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks in the second round, the Thunder season could be described as nothing short of a success.
As the year concludes, it is time for our OKC Thunder End of the Year Report Card to cycle through every player on the roster to give them a final grade mark and project into the future. Today it's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's final exam.
Season Recap
Each year, we are left putting a ceiling on Gilgeous-Alexander, assuming he can not possibly get better than his last campaign. To this point in his career, the Kentucky product just keeps evolving, improving and sharpening his skillset.
It culminated in the max contract point guard being tabbed second in the MVP race marking back-to-back top-five finishes for the 25-year-old en route to averaging 30 points, five rebounds, six assists and 2.9 stocks per game.
While maintaining his scoring output and efficiency, Gilgeous-Alexander made a leap as a defender helping lift the Thunder to their top-five status. Using his length to harass and pick the pocket of his opponents with great anticipation off-ball most notably when defending the post to swipe entry passes. The addition of Chet Holmgren to anchor the unit allowed the perimeter players to roll the dice a bit more - though, the MVP-caliber player showed an elite motor being able to provide contributions on both ends of the floor.
Gilgeous-Alexander also made progress as a playmaker partly due to his own gravity while also benefiting from improved shotmakers around him. His offensive synergy page is lit up like the Griswold's house on Christmas Eve.
The superstar guard was excellent in transition, the pick-and-roll, isolation, post-ups and in limited cutting chases. The do-it-all offensive engine earned the Thunder a top-five offensive finish on their way to 57-wins.
Grade: A+ - He just keeps getting better.
What to Work On
Surprisingly, there is an area for Gilgeous-Alexander to work on. Despite his elite level production and being one of the best two-way stars the game has to offer, a glaring area of improvement is still in the playmaking department.
While no one needs the 25-year-old to wipe dazzling passes across the court and survey the floor with eyes in the back of his head, simple and quicker pick-and-roll reads would go a long way in helping the superstar maximize the talent around him.
Gilgeous-Alexander is such a lethal "bad shot" maker that can bury a back-breaking mid-range jumper with ease at the end of positions, work the ball to pick-and-roll partner Chet Holmgren earlier in the possession would pay dividends as he is a savvy enough passer to redirection the pill to Gigeous-Alexander to work his magic if necessary.
This is an area that the star guard has already improved on throughout his career and got better with time next to Holmgren, but taking the next step as a passer in these scenarios would get Oklahoma City to a new gear.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.