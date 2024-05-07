Injury Report, Updated Odds (5/7): Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
After another extended rest for the Oklahoma City Thunder, they hit their home court once again as they host the Dallas Mavericks in a second round battle. The Mavericks first round series against the LA Clippers took six games, whereas the Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans to kick off the playoffs.
Heading into this matchup, the I-35 battle is going to be incredible entertaining. Two MVP candidates who might hear their name called on Wednesday when the award is announced. Two solid defenses and plenty of depth behind the team's star power.
This game could easily go six or seven games deep. The Thunder is going to have to take its first big punch in this series, and it'll be interesting to see how they respond.
Injury Report
Thunder:
No injuries to report.
Mavericks:
Luka Doncic, Probable (Knee)
Maxi Kleber, OUT (Shoulder)
Olivier-Maxence Prosper, OUT (Ankle)
Having Luka Doncic even listed on the injury report means something in terms of his current knee issues. They bothered him during the first round series against the Clippers, and they might hinder his play in this series. Given the nature of playoff basketball, he's going to play through it, and he might as well be listed as available, but it might impact his performance on the court a bit.
With Kleber's injury, the Thunder has to be prepared for the Mavericks to roll out different lineups than normal. Injuries will have an impact on this series on the Mavericks' side of things.
Updated Odds
More than likely, this game will go six or seven games deep before a winner is determined. Because of this, we're destined to get close games, and it's hard to imagine both teams sweeping their home games. Right now, the Thunder is a 3.5-point favorite over the Mavericks for Game 1.
This series is going to be long, and it's going to be hard-fought on both sides, all beginning tonight. A close matchup is going to set the tone and it'll be an entertaining watch.
