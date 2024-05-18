Injury Report, Updated Odds (5/18): Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks
On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder is in Dallas facing elimination. The Mavericks hold a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6, and they've got a chance to end the Thunder's season. The Thunder lost a pivotal Game 5 in Oklahoma City, and now they have their backs against the wall as they look to extend their season.
Coming off a double-digit loss, changes are going to have to be made for the Thunder heading into this one. Staring lineup and rotation tweaks will still need to be made, which Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault showed willingness to do in Game 5, though the outcome of the game didn't change.
Injury Report
Thunder:
No injuries to report.
Mavericks:
Luka Doncic, Probable (Knee)
Maxi Kleber, OUT (Shoulder)
Olivier-Maxence Prosper, OUT (Ankle)
The Thunder has been absolutely blessed in the department this offseason, and they've got to capitalize on it. They're facing elimination while dealing with some incredible luck on the injury report.
For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic remains listed on the injury report. He's going to play -- as he has all series while listed as probable or questionable. Still, he continues to deal with the injury, and as the main engine of the Mavericks offense, one would assume this benefits the Thunder, yet they're down 3-2.
Updated Odds
Going on the road, in an elimination game, the Thunder is expectedly an underdog. The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite heading into this contest. Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving is a perfect 13-0 in closeout games. The team to win Game 5 in a 2-2 series typically goes on to win the series.
The Thunder is facing all odds with their backs against the wall, and a lot it about to be learned about the team itself and what it is made of.
