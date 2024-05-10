OKC Thunder Have First Crack At NBA Playoff Adversity After Mavericks Loss
"Let's Go Mavs!" Chants filled the Paycom Center as the final buzzer sound on the Dallas Mavericks 119-110 victory in a similar fashion to the "O-K-C" chants that rained down on the Smoothie King Center last weekend as the Thunder capped off a first-round series sweep.
For the first time this postseason - after starting out 5-0 in the playoffs - will have to deal with adversity. The Thunder have handled runs in games but now sit with a loss and a series level at one game a piece as you shift to the road.
Traveling to the American Airlines Center for the first time since that February afternoon massacre in need of stealing one on the road and getting back on track.
"Curious but confident," Mark Daigneault said following Game 2 when asked if he is interested to see how his young squad bounces back from their first playoff loss.
The Thunder bench boss has a right to be confident, Oklahoma City has found success after losses suffering just one losing streak that went past two straight games - a three-game skid without their top bucket-getters.
Though, the Mavericks present a different threat. Not only will the Thunder head on the road for their first true taste of a road playoff crowd - all offense to New Orleans - but Dallas also rosters two of the best tough shot makers in the NBA who are posied to get hot any time.
Oklahoma City has to balance understanding the urgency required to bounce back without playing too tight or over-adjusting. While Josh Giddey, Gordon Hayward and the lackluster offense night from Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams will serve as talking points there is also a tip-your-cap element to Game 2.
If PJ Washington and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined for 46 points to go along with a trio of triples from Josh Green as Luka Doncic dazzles his way to a near 29-point triple-double, you just have to tip your cap to the Mavericks and move on. With that combination, Dallas would be able to take down anyone as they shot 48 percent from beyond the arc on Thursday.
Oklahoma City will need to win at least one of these two road games in Dallas - going and getting Saturday's contest could send another message to the league, showing their uncommon maturity at the national level.
