OKC Thunder Legend Kevin Durant to Start for Team USA in Gold Medal Game at Olympics
The Oklahoma City Thunder sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort to the Olympics for a chance to medal for their home country but Team Canada stumbled out of the blocks in the knock out stage falling to host country Team France in the quarterfinals. It was Victor Wembanyama who led his team past the Thunder’s duo who didn’t see anyone step up alongside them in Canada’s final loss.
Now, attention in Bricktown can shift back to Team USA who are once again playing for a Gold Medal on Aug. 10 against Team France and Wembanyama.
Heading into this gold medal contest, it is being reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charinia that Steve Kerr will shuffle the starting lineup and go with his former forward in the first five.
Oklahoma City Thunder franchise legend Kevin Durant will enter the starting five in place of Boston Celtics defensive ace Jrue Holiday.
Durant will attempt to go for his fourth Gold Medal for his home county after he played a key role in the team’s comeback win over Team Serbia in the semi finals that saw a double-digit comeback in the final frame.
On top of his Team USA prowess, Durant has helped deliver Kerr multiple NBA Championships as part of an unbelievable Warriors core. The top 75 player of all time started his career in Oklahoma City where he dominated to the tune of an MVP award, scoring title and multiple deep playoff runs.
