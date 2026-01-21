Isaiah Joe’s Thunder Teammates Are Campaigning For a 3-Point Contest Appearance

For the fourth year in a row, Isaiah Joe has been one of the NBA’s most efficient and most accurate 3-point shooters in the NBA. Ever since he arrived in Oklahoma City, he has been a vital part of the team’s offense, and that hasn’t changed this season.

With the Thunder’s brand of offense, Joe is such a valuable piece. Oklahoma City has elite isolation players and offensive creators that thrive off the dribble. The team also has smart, high I.Q. post players that can really pass the ball at a high level. It’s clear that the Thunder targeted a specific style of player in the front court — one that can be an offensive hub, and do more than just rebound. Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jaylin Williams all love to find shooters in the offense, and that’s where Joe comes into play.

He’s the Thunder’s undisputed shooting specialist, and everyone knows to look for him. Before Oklahoma City’s game against Milwaukee, Holmgren raved about his ability to shoot at an elite clip while also maintaining a high volume. Joe is taking 5.4 triples per game, and that’s coming off of a season a year ago where he attempted 6.3 per night. For the fourth straight year, Joe is shooting over 40% from long range with a similar, high volume.

It’s a huge advantage for Oklahoma City, but Joe’s teammates want to see it on the biggest stage at All-Star Weekend. Joe previously said he’d like to participate in the NBA’s 3-Point Contest, but across four years of elite efficiency, he hasn’t received the invite yet. After Holmgren spoke about his importance within the offense, he tried to speak it into existence.

“I don’t know how he hasn’t gotten invited yet,” Holmgren said, campaigning for his teammate. “I don’t know how they calculate that. But he deserves to be out there for the 3-Point Contest.

“I’m sure that’s something he would love to do. And I’m sure if he got in it, he’d go win it. The league needs to send that invite.”

Asked Chet Holmgren about the value of Isaiah Joe and if he’d like to see him in this year’s 3-Point Contest:



This season, Joe is averaging 9.7 points per game. While he has grown as a player and widened his offensive arsenal, his calling card is still outside shooting. He’s shooting a career-high 41.8% from long range, and he has proven that he can get hot on any given night. In Oklahoma City’s last game at Cleveland, Joe poured in 16 points and drilled 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Some years, the 3-Point Contest is flooded with big names so there’s not much room to add a well-deserving role player. But Joe’s efficiency, year-to-year consistency, and willingness to participate should be enough to land him an invite. Whether it’s this season or in the future, Joe deserves a chance to test his luck in the premier outside shooting contest.