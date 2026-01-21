Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, Chet Holmgren)

Who doesn’t love a little player prop action in the NBA?

A ton of stars will take the floor on Wednesday night, and I’m eyeing three of the best guards in the league – Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant – to lead their teams with some big games.

Betting on player props is a fun way to wager on the NBA, especially because it takes out some of the game-to-game variance that can make it tough when it comes to betting on teams to cover the spread.

I’ve found four players to target on Wednesday night, as some of the top contenders in the league (Oklahoma City, Detroit, Boston, New York and others) are all in action.

Here’s a breakdown of each prop and the latest odds for the action on Jan. 21.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 21

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ja Morant 8+ Assists (-177)

There are multiple ways to bet on Morant as a passer in this game, but I'm going to move his assists prop from 8.5 (-102 to go OVER) to 8+ on Wednesday night and lay a little more juice.

This season, the Grizzlies guard is averaging 14.7 potential assists, turning those into 7.8 actual assists per night. He's picked up eight or more dimes in 11 of his 19 games this season, and he has double-digit assists in three of his last five matchups.

Now, those matchups are spread out over a long period of time due to his injuries, but he's still been an impressive passer all season.

Atlanta ranks just 25th in the NBA in opponent assists per game and 16th in defensive rating. The Hawks allow 119.0 points per game (25th in the NBA), so Morant should be able to find his teammates quite often in this matchup.

After a 13-assist showing in his first game back, Morant is worth a look in a favorable matchup at home on Wednesday.

Donovan Mitchell OVER 5.5 Assists (-150)

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell should take on an expanded role as a playmaker on Wednesday with Garland out of the lineup, and he enters this game averaging 5.7 assists per game for Cleveland.

Shockingly, Mitchell is averaging slightly fewer assists per game (5.6) in the 16 games that Garland has missed, but I think he's a solid bet to go OVER this prop against Charlotte.

The Hornets rank just 24th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, and Mitchell has five and seven dimes in his two meetings with them. On top of that, the Cavs guard has thrived as a passer this month, averaging 6.3 assists per game while posting four games with eight or more dimes.

He's averaging 11.6 potential assists per game for the season, so the floor is certainly there for Mitchell when it comes to this prop.

Chet Homgren 18+ Points (-131)

This season, Thunder big man Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.0 points per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

I think he's a great bet to pick up some of the slack with Jalen Williams (hamstring) out, especially after he dropped 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

In 16 games with Williams out of the lineup this season, Holmgren is averaging 18.5 points per game, and he's scored at least 18 in nine of those matchups. While Chet isn't a pure scorer, he can be a matchup nightmare for some teams because of his size and shooting ability from the outside.

With more shots to go around with Williams out, I don't mind taking Chet to hit his season average against a Milwaukee Bucks defense that is just 20th in the NBA in defensive rating.

Jalen Brunson OVER 25.5 Points (-122)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Brunson is one of my favorite prop targets:

Jalen Brunson made his return from an ankle injury on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, scoring 22 points on just 9-of-24 shooting from the field.

Despite that, I think he’s a bounce-back candidate at home against the Brooklyn Nets, who rank 26th in the NBA in defensive rating.

Brunson is averaging 28.1 points per game this season while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. He’s also taking 21.0 shots per game, giving him a super high floor when it comes to any scoring prop.

This prop is set well short of Brunson’s season average, and he’s scored 26 or more points in 26 of his 38 games this season.

With the Knicks struggling as of late, Brunson may have to handle a major workload on Wednesday for New York to win.

