Jalen Williams Must Rise to the Occasion in Star Studded Matchup
Oklahoma City knocked off New Orleans in the first round behind a team-first approach. Every starter had a moment and made a big impact in each game. In a complete sweep, that’s what’s necessary.
Moving onto Dallas, the supporting cast still must do its part. Lu Dort has a tough matchup, Chet Holmgren must be physical down low, and Josh Giddey has to knock down open 3-pointers. The Thunder’s bench has to rise to the occasion too, stepping up and providing relief for the starters whenever called upon.
If this turns into a battle of the stars though, the series could rest on the shoulders of Jalen Williams.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be a man on a mission with plenty to prove against another MVP candidate. The noise has been loud all season long about the legitimacy of SGA’s run and the strength of this Thunder team, and Gilgeous-Alexander can put it all to rest with a big series. He can’t do it alone though.
Dallas has two superstars in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving who could lead the team in scoring on any given night. Both have been on the big stage and have had huge playoff moments. Oklahoma City’s game plan will be centered around stopping the Mavericks duo.
To match Dallas’ two superstar attack, the Thunder will count on Jalen Williams to step up and become a playoff riser on the biggest stage. Williams had a huge ascension this year and looks like a clear second option on the Thunder. His trajectory is sky-high, and he’s not far off from being an All-Star in the NBA. But in a second-round matchup full of stars, the Thunder’s vocal leader will have to grow up in a hurry.
The first-round sweep against the Pelicans was a good sign in determining how Williams will rise to the occasion in the postseason. The originator of Oklahoma City’s constant barking averaged 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game against New Orleans. His minutes rose from an average of 31 per game in the regular season to 37 a game in the playoffs.
There might be another gear Williams can take his game to, too. His usage is up in the playoffs, and as the stage gets even bigger, J-Dub will have to shine brighter. Oklahoma City turns to him in the fourth quarter, but in the Western Conference Semifinals, he'll have to be assertive the entire game. If Williams can be the Robin to Gilgeous-Alexander's Batman, it'll be a star duo showdown.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams versus Doncic and Irving. Oklahoma City's small ball versus Dallas' athletic front court. This week's series could be one for the ages.
