OKC Thunder Re-Sign Aaron Wiggins to Long-Term Pact in NBA Free Agency
To start the NBA offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder declined their team option on rotational wing Aaron Wiggins making him a restricted free agent. Though, there was an desire by each side to come to terms on a long-term deal the entire way.
As Free Agency opened, the OKC Thunder made it official by signing their Swiss Army Knife wing to a five-year, $57 million deal.
Wiggins was a valuable piece in Mark Daigneault's rotation en route to a 57-win season and is expected to take another step in production this season given even more playing time. This early payday still resulted in the 25-year-old being on a team-friendly pact, a win for both sides.
A rare feat for each side - particularly for Wiggins - The Maryland product was selected with pick No. 55 in the 2021 NBA Draft and is now inking his third contract. working his way from a two-way pact to a standard deal and now long-term security. Few in NBA history have been able to take this route successfully.
This season, Wiggins averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 stocks per game while shooting 56 percent from the floor, 49 percent from beyond the arc and 78 percent from the floor. The Versatile swingman shot a jaw-dropping 52 percent on non-corner triples.
