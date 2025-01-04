OKC Thunder Reflect on Historic 13-Game Winning Streak
With the NBA Cup Championship game not withstanding, the Oklahoma City Thunder have won 13 straight regular season games after downing the LA Clippers on Thursday inside the Paycom Center. This marks a franchise record, surpassing the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook led Thunder.
Following that 116-96 win over the LA Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder took the podium to discuss the feat.
"Only for the respect we have for the teams ahead of us. The teams ahead of us have set a great standard that we have high respect for. But we're not sitting there counting records or winning streaks. We're just attacking what's right in front of us. We did a great job of that today with our preparation in the game. We're going to wake up tomorrow. We have a zero-game win streak tomorrow," Head coach Mark Daigneault said.
Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander echoed the sentiment, reflecting on how cool it is to put your name in the history books.
"It's cool. It's always nice to be part of history in a good way. It didn't feel like 13 games. I think we just try to win a game every night. We're focused on that and we look up and it is what it is. Hopefully, we can keep it going but it's cool. We just got to stay on course and not get caught up. Continue doing what we're doing," Gilgeous-Alexander said.
Isaiah Hartenstein, a newcomer to the Thunder roster, had a unique perspective. Getting to see first-hand how this city embraces the team.
"It means a lot to do that. Especially for the city, especially for the fans. I think just coming in here and seeing how much the city loves the team has been great. I think just coming in and playing for the city. I think even after my pregame, to see so many people waiting for an autograph has been really cool to see. They've been doing a great job coming out and supporting us. Just winning for them has been big."
