OKC Thunder Role Players Need to Step Up in Jalen Williams' Absence

An injury riddled season continues for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC dropped Saturday night's contest against Miami, but that wasn't the team's biggest loss of the night. All-NBA wing Jalen Williams left the game with an injury, and didn't return in the Thunder's two-point loss.

On Sunday, Williams was ruled out for Oklahoma City's Monday night contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a right hamstring strain. According to Thunder PR, Williams will be reevaluated in a couple of weeks.

Per Thunder PR, OKC will see where Jalen Williams is at with his right hamstring strain in a couple of weeks. — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) January 19, 2026

Williams' absence, along with Isaiah Hartenstein still being sidelined, leaves Mark Daigneault and company without two key starters as Oklahoma City begins one of its toughest stretches of the season.

After playing in Cleveland, OKC heads to Milwaukee to finish off its current road trip. After a home game against the Indiana Pacers, the Thunder will meet Toronto, New Orleans, Minnesota, Denver, Orlando, San Antonio, Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix and the Bucks again.

Even after that brutal 10-game stretch, the Thunder's schedule won't be easy. As a result, the team will need multiple role players to step up, especially if Hartenstein and Williams aren't able to play during that span.

Kenrich Williams has been crucial for the team in multiple contests this year, and could see a larger role over the coming weeks. With enough size and physicality to play on the wing or down low, the 31-year-old's versatility will be key for OKC as the team is missing its star wing and a reliable big man.

Aaron Wiggins had a strong performance against Miami, tallying 18 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and zero turnovers while shooting 7-of-10 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. In the abscence of Jalen Williams, Wiggins scoring prowess and improved playmaking from the wing will be crucial for the Thunder's offense, which has gone cold at times this season.

If Wiggins can continue to build on his performance against the Heat, it would be a massive boost for OKC while missing two key offensive weapons.

Jaylin Williams has been solid since coming back from his own injury, and will be even more important to the Thunder's efforts on both ends of the court with two starters out of the lineup. The Arkansas product's playmaking, perimeter shooting and physicality on defense will be key for OKC, who will be short on those skills without Jalen Williams and Hartenstein.

Finally, Ajay Mitchell will likely be asked to pick up much of the slack left behind by Jalen Williams on both ends of the court. A good defender and scorer, Mitchell should see an increased role with Jalen Williams sidelined.

This season, the second-year guard is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range.

