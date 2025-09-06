OKC Thunder Reserves Impactful, But Lack Offense for 2025-26 Sixth Man of the Year
The 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder possessed a fantastic starting lineup. Those five players — MVP winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA member Jalen Williams, lethal rim protector Chet Holmgren, dependable big man Isaiah Hartenstein and All-Defensive First Team member Luguentz Dort — averaged a +3.8 estimated plus-minus, which would be the 97th percentile for individuals.
Dort, whose +1.5 estimated plus-minus (86th percentile) ranked last among the Thunder's first five, was an EPM-positive player on both ends by providing 41.2% 3-point shooting and a minuscule 7.7% turnover percentage in addition to lockdown perimeter defense.
Still, Oklahoma City would not have finished 68-14 without also maintaining an embarrassment of riches across the roster.
The NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award goes to the best-performing bench player. Just like with Clutch Player of the Year, scoring volume has been the most important criteria in recent seasons.
The last 10 winners' averages: 28.3 minutes per game, 17.3 points per game and a 25.8% usage rate.
Season
Winner
Points Per Game
Usage Rate
2015-16
Jamal Crawford, LAC
14.2
24.9%
2016-17
Eric Gordon, HOU
16.2
22.1%
2017-18
Lou Williams, LAC
22.6
29.8%
2018-19
Lou Williams, LAC
20.0
32.4%
2019-20
Montrezl Harrell, LAC
18.6
25.7%
2020-21
Jordan Clarkson, UTA
18.4
29.7%
2021-22
Tyler Herro, MIA
20.7
28.8%
2022-23
Malcolm Brogdon, BOS
14.9
22.8%
2023-24
Naz Reid, MIN
13.5
23.1%
2024-25
Payton Pritchard, BOS
14.3
19.0%
Eight of these winners were guards, and all 10 played on teams above .500. In fact, the last six recipients have played for top-three seeds that averaged 57.0 full-season wins. Carrying at least one truly impactful reserve often makes the difference between good and great teams.
So, why not current Thunder players?
Last season's Thunder struggled in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Alex Caruso received one third-place vote out of 100 voters — the lowest possible total without being left off completely. Aaron Wiggins, who led Oklahoma City's bench players in points per game (12.0), usage rate (20.3%) and offensive rebounds per game (1.1), was excluded.
Isaiah Joe has been a valuable regular-season weapon since joining the Thunder three years ago. He registered a +2.6 estimated plus-minus (91st percentile) thanks to 41.2% shooting from deep and a team-leading 5.9% turnover percentage. Oklahoma City performed 4.0 points per 100 possessions better with Joe on the court than with him off. He did not receive any votes, either.
Wiggins and Joe were extremely positive influences on offense but did not provide volume scoring comparable to recent winners. Caruso's +3.9 defensive estimated-plus minus led all players, let alone reserves, but he averaged just 19.3 minutes and 7.1 points while missing 28 games.
All candidates must come off the bench more than they start. Cason Wallace was ineligible by starting 43 of 68 games during the regular season, filling in for Hartenstein as the season started and for Holmgren from early November to early February. He averaged the most minutes (27.6) and steals (1.8) among Oklahoma City reserves, though his 8.4 points per game and 12.8% usage rate pale next to the last 10 winners.
The Thunder's bench unit contains three, and four when fully-healthy, players among the most impactful reserves in the NBA. None of them pack enough scoring punch to contend for Sixth Man of the Year without voters changing their precedents.