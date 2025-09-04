Why OKC Thunder Are Unlikely to Nab 2025-26 Clutch Player of the Year
The NBA's newest individual award, Clutch Player of the Year, was instituted in the 2022-23 season. It explicitly rewards the player who lifts their teammates the most in clutch time.
All three Jerry West Trophy winners have been high-usage perimeter creators, reflecting how mid-range and 3-point shots become more available than interior attempts when games slow down.
The inaugural winner, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, played 159.9 clutch minutes and accumulated 194 clutch points (No. 1 in NBA) on 61.4% true shooting. He shot 65-for-114 (57.0%) inside the arc and 43-for-50 (86.0%) at the line, leading the Kings to a 22-17 clutch record.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry raised the bar even higher during the 2023-24 campaign, logging 142.9 clutch minutes and racking up 189 clutch points (No. 1 in NBA) on 69.0% true shooting. The best outside shooter in league history went 32-for-70 (45.7%) on 3-pointers and 39-for-41 (95.1%) on free throws. Curry dragged Golden State to a 23-20 clutch record.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, the reigning winner, registered 156 clutch points (No. 2 in NBA) on 63.4% true shooting in 135.3 minutes. He scored one fewer clutch point on 14 fewer shots than Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, while also tallying 15 more assists, seven fewer turnovers and a +73 higher plus-minus. The Knicks went 17-11 in clutch time.
The Clutch Player of the Year criteria through three seasons: High total points, prolific scoring efficiency and a winning team record. Last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder met just two requirements as a team, falling extremely short on volume.
The Thunder did not experience much late-game adversity on its way to the mountaintop. During the regular season, Oklahoma City recorded 54 double-digit wins, including 39 by 15 or more points and 22 by 20 or more points.
Oklahoma City played the fewest clutch games (24) and clutch minutes (66) in the NBA, being one of two teams (Washington Wizards) to score fewer than 200 clutch points through 82 games.
Despite this minuscule sample, the Thunder maintained an elite +12.6 clutch net rating, which trailed only the never-say-die Indiana Pacers (+20.9), well-rounded Cleveland Cavaliers (+18.1) and high-octane Denver Nuggets (+17.0).
Who was the Oklahoma City Thunder's best clutch player last season?
The reigning scoring champion, MVP and Finals MVP showed up throughout the regular season and playoffs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received the Thunder's most clutch playing time and produced over a point per minute at a 65.5% true shooting percentage.
Player
Clutch Minutes
Clutch Points
Clutch TS%
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
97.5
113
65.5%
Jalen Williams
86.8
58
60.4%
Isaiah Hartenstein
59.1
23
64.9%
Alex Caruso
40.6
16
74.4%
Aaron Wiggins
18.1
14
67.8%
Cason Wallace
52.0
13
73.2%
Chet Holmgren
35.4
11
57.8%
Luguentz Dort
74.8
10
30.3%
Isaiah Joe
24.4
3
21.8%
The Canadian superstar also led the Thunder in clutch assists (11) and plus-minus (+49).
Gilgeous-Alexander and first-time All-Star Jalen Williams scored about two-thirds of Oklahoma City's overall clutch points, increasing to 76.8% in the playoffs.
Gilgeous-Alexander will be the 2025-26 Thunder's best shot for Clutch Player of the Year by far, but the team continuing to wrap games up before clutch time would be in its best interests.