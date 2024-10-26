OKC Thunder's Season-Opener Wasn't a Statement, it was an Extension of Last Season
The expectation for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season is to be an NBA Finals contender and the favorite in the Western Conference, but rolling over the Denver Nuggets on their homecourt wasn't the expectation Thursday night.
Oklahoma City opened up its 2024-25 campaign by defeating Denver 102-87, and it was never really close after the first quarter. To start his third straight season competing for an MVP award, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, two steals and three blocks to lead the charge.
Not too far behind was Chet Holmgren, who added 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks, outperforming perennial superstar Nikola Jokic. The second-year jump seems to be in full effect, and if he continues on this trajectory, a first-time All-Star selection is in the cards.
With an efficient 15-point night for Aaron Wiggins off the bench and lockdown defense from Alex Caruso and Luguentz Dort, the Thunder got production from everywhere. One of the deepest rosters in the league showcased why that is, compared to a Nuggets' bench unit that failed to back the starters up.
Beating a team positioned well for another trip to the Finals in blowout fashion — much less in the opening game of their respective seasons — was quite the first display for Oklahoma City to come out with. However, it was simply an extension of what it accomplished last year.
The Thunder's second-round elimination to the Dallas Mavericks was a disappointing end to its 57-win season, but even getting past the New Orleans Pelicans in a first-round sweep was a step forward for the organization. An overwhelmingly young roster, yes, but a talented one that only just started the journey to winning its first championship in franchise history.
Now with the additions of Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City improved even further than the natural progression of its young talent. It could've easily stayed in the same position and kept its roster the same, but it saw an opportunity to assert itself into the picture now instead of down the road.
Beating Denver shouldn't have been a surprise. After all, it won the season series 3-1 last year and only got better from there. That fashion it won in was probably greater than expected, but when you're a favorite in the West, that's what you're supposed to do.
Aside from the Nuggets, the likes of the Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers will be gunning for the Thunder all season. It'll have some steep competition to make another deep playoff run, but as shown on Thursday, it has all the capabilities to beat any team that comes its way.
With a year of added experience under its belt, Oklahoma City is using that to go even further this time around. It's no longer the immature team that older opponents can take advantage of, it's the team to beat.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.