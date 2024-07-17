OKC Thunder Shut down Rookies, Flager for Remainder of Summer League
The Oklahoma City Thunder are halfway through their NBA Summer League stretch which will span seven games by the time things wrap up in Vegas across two cities. When the organization shifted from Salt Lake City to Vegas, the team shut down third-year wing Ousmane Dieng.
After a pair of games in Vegas, Oklahoma City has elected to make more shutdowns putting rookie guard Ajay Mitchell, rookie forward Dillon Jones and second-year guard Adam Flagler on the shelf after five games a piece.
The trio has earned enough repetitions through the exhibition circuit and will now be able to focus on their offseason program ahead of training camp to continue to develop. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be able to dig deeper into their summer league roster for the remainder of the Vegas showcase.
Oklahoma City will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7 PM CT on Wednesday and the Golden State Warriors on July 19 at 9:30 PM CT.
This will give the Thunder a more in-depth look at Keyontae Johnson, Kylor Kelley, KJ Williams and Hunter Maldonado. Dennis Dixon will likely get a true look of Jack Gohlke, Clarence Daniels, Tre Mitchell and Cormac Ryan.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently 2-3 in Summer League play as one of the final benchmarks of the offseason before everyone disperses for a month and the new season commences at the end of September.
