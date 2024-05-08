Inside The Thunder

Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Beating Mavericks in Game 1

How social media reacted following Oklahoma City’s Game 1 trouncing of Dallas.

Derek Parker

May 7, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) gestures
May 7, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) gestures / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The young Oklahoma City Thunder remained undefeated in the postseason, beating the Dallas Mavericks in the first game of Round 2 to move to 5-0 across two series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexader led the way in the scoring department, followed by a steady dose of Chet Holmgren, Aaron Wiggins and a late surge from Jalen Williams.

Here was how social media reacted to the Thunder’s big win:

Game 2 is at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, in Paycom Center before the team takes a two-game trip to Dallas.

Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Derek Parker

DEREK PARKER

Derek is the Publisher for InsideTheThunder.com and Draft Digest for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the Oklahoma City Thunder and NBA Draft.