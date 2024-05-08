Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Beating Mavericks in Game 1
How social media reacted following Oklahoma City’s Game 1 trouncing of Dallas.
In this story:
The young Oklahoma City Thunder remained undefeated in the postseason, beating the Dallas Mavericks in the first game of Round 2 to move to 5-0 across two series.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexader led the way in the scoring department, followed by a steady dose of Chet Holmgren, Aaron Wiggins and a late surge from Jalen Williams.
Here was how social media reacted to the Thunder’s big win:
Game 2 is at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, in Paycom Center before the team takes a two-game trip to Dallas.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
Published