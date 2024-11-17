OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to the Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are facing off inside the Paycom Center on Sunday to close out a six game home stand for the Thunder. This game also rekindles a rivalry sparked in last season's playoffs, but without the stakes and without the sizzle due to the injuries for Oklahoma City.
Despite an overall dreadful week in Dallas, the Mavericks got back on track on Saturday with a blow out win over the Spurs on the front end of a back to back. For the Thunder after losing Chet Holmgren for a massive chunk of the season, Oklahoma City has rattled off three straight wins while playing microscopic basketball.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 5-point favorites to/against the Dallas Mavericks, and the total over/under is 229.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Dallas Mavericks will have the size to threaten the short handed Thunder better than any of the three games Oklahoma City has faced with Jalen Williams as the starting center. Jason Kidd will not see his bigs played off the floor due to small ball and they should dominate this game inside, as they did in the playoffs.
Specifically Dereck Lively II should post jaw-dropping numbers in the pick-and-roll with Luka Doncic as the Thunder will not have back end support capable of walling off Lively II rolls after blitzing Doncic.
Oklahoma City will need to shoot the lights out of the gym to pull off a fourth straight win since Chet Holmgren went down with his hip injury.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (11-2) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-7)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Alex Caruso (Hip Strain) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Jaylin Willliams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
Dallas Mavericks:
The Dallas Mavericks are on the second night of a back to back so they will not release an injury report until roughly noon local time. Though, the Mavericks got great injury news on Saturday with everyone besides Dante Exum returning to the hardwood in Dallas.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
FINAL WORD:
If the OKC are are able to pull out this win against the Dallas Mavericks it will be their most impressive of then 12 victories given the personnel that would be netting the win.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will head down to San Antonio on Tuesday for their second game in the NBA Cup which serves as the front end of a back to back with the second leg coming back at the Paycom Center against the Portland Trail Blazers. That game marks seven home games in eight contests for OKC.
