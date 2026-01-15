Jazz vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 15

Both the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks played on Wednesday night, and now they’ll face off for the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday.

Utah is coming off a loss against the Chicago Bulls, and it’s looking to improve upon a shaky 5-14 road record against a Dallas team that may be without Cooper Flagg, who injured his ankle on Wednesday night.

The Mavs took on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday and lost, pushing them to 5-16 when Anthony Davis (hand) is out of the lineup this season. The Mavs are a prime tank team this season since they own their own pick, but the Jazz – who own a top-eight protected pick – may be in the same boat.

There’s a chance several players could sit out this game on both sides, which may make this a tricky matchup from a betting perspective.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop target and a prediction for this Western Conference clash.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

Jazz +1.5 (-115)

Mavs -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Jazz: -108

Mavs: -112

Total

237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jazz vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), KJZZ

Jazz record: 14-26

Mavs record: 15-26

Jazz vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Mavs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Jazz vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Jusuf Nurkic 11+ Rebounds (-146)

Nurkic did not play on Wednesday against Chicago, and he’s only appeared in three of Utah’s eight games this month.

However, he has at least 12 rebounds in each of those games, pushing his season average to 10.0 per game.

On Thursday, Nurkic has a favorable matchup against a Mavericks team that is just 27th in the league in opponent rebounds per game and 23rd in rebound percentage.

While Nurkic has missed the previous two meetings with Dallas, I think he could be in line for a big game on the glass with Davis out once again.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 230 points in their last meeting, and I think the UNDER in this game is a great play with both squads playing the second night of a back-to-back.

The UNDER has hit in five of the seven games that Dallas has played on the second night of a back-to-back, and it’s now potentially down rookie Cooper Flagg (ankle) in this matchup.

Utah has sat a bunch of players in recent games, and it’s taking on a Dallas team that is in the bottom five in the league in offensive rating even with Flagg in the lineup.

The Jazz did play a high-scoring game against Chicago on Wednesday, but I’m not sold on them putting up a strong offensive showing against a Mavericks defense that is 10th in defensive rating.

With both teams likely short-handed in this game, the UNDER is the play.

Pick: UNDER 237.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.