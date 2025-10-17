OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The Thunder will cap off their 2025 preseason slate tonight, taking on a west rival in the Denver Nuggets.
So far, the team stands at 3-2 through the preseason, having rolled out mismatched starting fives featuring both its win-now core or young up-and-comers. But the team's continued to play it's brand of fiesty defense regardless of who's on court.
Now, OKC will look to finish off a fine preseason schedule with the Nuggets, who offered them the steepest competition in the postseason last year.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s preseason matchup:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Thomas Sorber — Out: ACL tear
Kenrich Williams — Out: Knee scope
Jalen Williams — Out: Wrist surgery
Nikola Topic — Out: Testicular procedure
Ajay Mitchell — Out: Ankle
Isaiah Joe — Out: Knee
Chet Holmgren — Questionable: Soreness
Branden Carlson — Questionable: Soreness
Denver Nuggets injuries:
N/A
The Thunder’s injury report continues to be fairly lengthy as preseason caps off for OKC tonight. Rookies in Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic are both listed as out, the former having suffered a torn ACL in an offseason workout, and the latter undergoing a procedure following the team’s first preseason game versus Charlotte.
Other notable losses are Jalen Williams, who remains out with a wrist injury suffered in last season’s Finals run, as well as Isaiah Joe and Ajay Mitchell, both of whom have been banged up this preseason.
Chet Holmgren and Branden Carlson have yet to be officially ruled out, but are both dealing with soreness. Holmgren has yet to play in any of the Thunder’s preseason games so far, but soreness could be something worked back from quickly.
“We’re going to play the guys that are in a good position to play," head coach Mark Daigneault said at practice. "We’re not resting just for the sake of resting.”
If Holmgren doesn't return tonight, it's likely he'll be playing his first organized basketball since the Finals versus the Houston Rockets on Opening Night. Houston has amassed one of the best frontcourts in the sport, touting one-time All-Star Alperen Sengun, as well as former Thunder Steven Adams and veteran Clint Capela.
On the flip side, Denver has had a relatively clean bill of health through the preseason. It will likely come down to whether they want to roll out their starters this close to the regular season.
The Thunder and Nuggets tip off at 7 p.m. tonight.