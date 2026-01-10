Ajay Mitchell Continues to Give OKC Thunder Huge Boost

Oklahoma City has had a bit of a rough patch recently, but its second-year guard is still helping will the team to victory.

On Friday night, the Thunder had one of their most impressive performances of the season, coming back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116. On the road without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and several other key players, the Thunder needed some unlikely heroes to step up.

While Jalen Williams put together one of his best nights of the season and Kenrich Williams’ 21 points and go-ahead three made him the story of the night, Ajay Mitchell was also a key piece of the Thunder’s comeback win. Mitchell finished Friday’s game with 23 points and six assists, while shooting 9-of-18 from the floor.

On a night where the Thunder needed some extra creation and offensive firepower, Mitchell seamlessly stepped into an extended role that he’s thrived in at just about every opportunity this season. Averaging 14.2 points for the year, many of Mitchell’s big nights have come when he’s been thrust into being a No. 2 option.

Up to this point, all of those opportunities had been alongside Gilgeous-Alexander, but effectively being the primary ballhandler alongside Jalen Williams in Memphis, Mitchell didn’t have many issues. After barely playing in the Thunder’s title run a season ago, he’s already become a critical piece of the team’s repeat hopes in just his second season.

In the fourth quarter, as the Thunder were looking to mount their comeback, Mitchell scored nine points and dished out three assists while playing nearly the entire frame. On a night where the Thunder again struggled as a unit from beyond the arc, Mitchell’s two fourth-quarter threes, including one that cut the Memphis lead to two, were massive.

There simply aren’t many weaknesses for Mitchell offensively, and his ability to take on a larger role, whether for an entire game or a small stretch, has been a luxury for Mark Daigneault all year. While many of Mitchell’s plays in the fourth quarter might get overshadowed by his teammates’ efforts, there simply isn’t a reality where the Thunder win this game without his performance.

Over the coming days and weeks, the Thunder will ideally get healthier and push Mitchell back into his usual role. Although the Thunder won’t need games like he had in Memphis on a consistent basis, they know Mitchell is someone they can rely on in just about any situation.