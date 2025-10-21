OKC Thunder vs. Houston Rockets What to Watch For in Season Opener
Oklahoma City is the center of the basketball universe on Tuesday. Not only does the 2025-26 NBA season tip-off in Bricktown, but this represents the Thunder's first ring night and championship banner night in franchise history after Oklahoma City hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy last June.
All the while, this is an epic matchup of two of the best team's in the Western Conference with the Rockets acquiring Kevin Durant this summer to place him in the arena for this historic day in Oklahoma City.
Tonight is also the return of the NBA on NBC to tip-off a new broadcast partner, a new season and a new era in Oklahoma City as the Thunder play their first game as defending champions.
What to Watch For
Oklahoma City is hoping to buck multiple trends this season. Not only are we in the midst of a parity era in the NBA for the first time in league history, with the past six champions failing to make it out of the second round and the last repeat winner coming in 2018 with the Golden State Warriors. The other trend is how porous team's have performed on ring night after trying to re-focus on basketball following the celebration. We will see how the Thunder handle that pregame party as it relates to starting 1-0.
On top of watching for the pregame ceremonies how does Kevin Durant react to the ring's being handed out and banner being raised? Is he even on the court during that time? Does he wait in the locker room? After that subplot is over, how much better can Durant make this Rockets offense which was their achilles heel a year ago?
Chet Holmgren has seen plenty of expectations placed at his feet this offseason. An offensive leap is expected out of the seven-footer who prior to suffering a hip fracture last November was on pace to be an All-Star after a nine game break out on that side of the floor scoring at all three levels and getting to the free throw line. How close to that version of Holmgren can he return to?
Ajay Mitchell is back in the Thunder's lineup and with Jalen Williams out for the season opener as he rehabs from offseason surgery, Mitchell is tasked with leading the secondary unit. How does the Thunder offense fair with Gilgeous-Alexander off the court?
Can Oklahoma City make Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard uncomfortable in this game as the Rockets should have growing concerns over their guard rotation for now after the Fred VanVleet injury. With as many lock down defenders and ball hawks on this roster, the Thunder should be able to force plenty of turnovers tonight.
Will the Houston Rockets jumbo lineup dominate their minutes on the floor without the bigger body of Jalen Williams inserted in this lineup? All signs point to that being a huge - literally - advantage for the Rockets, how can the Bricktown ballers curb that on Tuesday?
Game Information
- Date: Oct. 21
- Matchup: OKC Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
- Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Paycom Center- Oklahoma City, OK
- TV: NBC
- Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)
Up next, the grind of the NBA season ensues with an NBA Finals rematch that sends the Oklahoma City Thunder back to Indiana on Thursday to take on the new-look Pacers inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Stay tuned on Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.